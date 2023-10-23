GQG Partners Inc. (GQG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on December 20th

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra-high net worth investors, sub-advised funds, financial advisers, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

