Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.81

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.81 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is presently -130.59%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

