Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$91.00 to C$84.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$65.13 and last traded at C$65.30, with a volume of 7246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.38.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -150.23%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

