GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 828,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 495,581 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up 1.9% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $29,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in GSK by 27.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in GSK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,704. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

