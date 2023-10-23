Guggenheim Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $285.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $330.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.67.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $258.11 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.24. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $5,580,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.