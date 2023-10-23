GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 257,744 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 257,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5 %

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.97. 1,135,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.