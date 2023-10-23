GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.59% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $42,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,863,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $95.47. 17,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

