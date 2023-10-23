GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $234.69. The stock had a trading volume of 314,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,366. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day moving average is $219.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

