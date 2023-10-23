GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $19.82 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,461. The stock has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

