GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 700 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:EGP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.29. 18,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,562. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.52 and a 200 day moving average of $171.46. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.