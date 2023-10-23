Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.7 %

HAL opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Halliburton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

