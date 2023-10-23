Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,508 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,655. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE HAL opened at $42.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

