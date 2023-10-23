Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,480,000 after purchasing an additional 793,509 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

