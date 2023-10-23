HC Wainwright Cuts Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target to $7.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

CARA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

CARA opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $69.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.82% and a negative net margin of 410.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,105,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 764,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 610,395 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 631,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 588,842 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 512,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

