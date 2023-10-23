HC Wainwright Trims Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price to $30.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s current price.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,533,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 197,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

