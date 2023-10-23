Head to Head Comparison: CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) & Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A CareDx -27.15% -19.84% -15.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonic Healthcare and CareDx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.96 19.81 CareDx $321.79 million 0.89 -$76.61 million ($1.56) -3.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sonic Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.8% of Sonic Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of CareDx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sonic Healthcare and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A CareDx 0 4 2 0 2.33

CareDx has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 159.89%. Given CareDx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than Sonic Healthcare.

Summary

Sonic Healthcare beats CareDx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; and XynQAPI transplant quality tracking and waitlist management solutions, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

