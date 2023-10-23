Head to Head Review: SpectralCast (SPEC) vs. Its Competitors

SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SpectralCast to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of SpectralCast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of SpectralCast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SpectralCast and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpectralCast 0 0 0 0 N/A SpectralCast Competitors 142 813 1491 23 2.57

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.66%. Given SpectralCast’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpectralCast has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

SpectralCast has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpectralCast’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpectralCast and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpectralCast N/A -$1.76 million 4.73 SpectralCast Competitors $3.42 billion $833.09 million 29.50

SpectralCast’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SpectralCast. SpectralCast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SpectralCast and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpectralCast N/A N/A -6.00% SpectralCast Competitors -53.43% 2.02% 0.01%

Summary

SpectralCast competitors beat SpectralCast on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About SpectralCast

SpectralCast, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television. The company was formerly known as 7 Star Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to SpectralCast, Inc. in January 2014. SpectralCast, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

