Head to Head Survey: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.67, indicating that its stock price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 47.27% 15.51% 11.18% LuxUrban Hotels -51.93% -176.23% -3.84%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $81.50 million 2.79 $35.93 million $1.79 6.21 LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 4.63 -$48.93 million ($1.36) -2.98

This table compares AFC Gamma and LuxUrban Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Gamma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AFC Gamma and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 69.22%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 130.45%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than AFC Gamma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats LuxUrban Hotels on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma



AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About LuxUrban Hotels



LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins. LuxUrban Hotels operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company's own online portal. Guests at the LuxUrban Hotels properties are provided high quality service under the Company's consumer brand, LuxUrban.

