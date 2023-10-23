Head to Head Survey: Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY) and Its Peers

Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Taiyo Yuden to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taiyo Yuden and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiyo Yuden N/A N/A N/A Taiyo Yuden Competitors -15.16% -7.28% -3.12%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taiyo Yuden N/A N/A 0.79 Taiyo Yuden Competitors $628.66 million $15.19 million -608.93

This table compares Taiyo Yuden and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taiyo Yuden’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Taiyo Yuden. Taiyo Yuden is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Taiyo Yuden pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Taiyo Yuden pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic Components” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 30.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taiyo Yuden and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiyo Yuden 0 1 1 0 2.50 Taiyo Yuden Competitors 101 737 1155 4 2.53

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 56.33%. Given Taiyo Yuden’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taiyo Yuden has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Taiyo Yuden peers beat Taiyo Yuden on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors. Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

