Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HESM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

HESM opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

