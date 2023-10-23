HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,031 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $3,743,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Coterra Energy by 563.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 337,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 37.4% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at $12,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.