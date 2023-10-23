HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,944,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 538,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 936,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS opened at $7.57 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, CFO William E. Shea acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,758.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William E. Shea acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,758.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

