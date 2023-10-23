HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 93,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 671,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

IBCP stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $376.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.