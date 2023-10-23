HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth $2,734,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 26.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

SSB opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.84.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

