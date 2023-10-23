HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in ALLETE by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE stock opened at $52.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

