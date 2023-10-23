HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,029 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $611.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.62. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gray Television

About Gray Television

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.