HGK Asset Management Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 89.2% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 48.5% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 125,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $125.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average of $152.52. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $185.23. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.