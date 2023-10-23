Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.06

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 23453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hilltop Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilltop by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

