Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

