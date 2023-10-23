Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 119,560 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,560 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lesaka Technologies were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.47 on Monday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $133.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

