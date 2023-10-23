Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 4,650 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,023,530,000 after buying an additional 122,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after buying an additional 202,778 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.82.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

