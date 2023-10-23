Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

MHK opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

