Hosking Partners LLP Buys 2,634 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,913.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,857.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,595.77. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares in the company, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 101 shares of company stock worth $181,780. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

