Hosking Partners LLP Grows Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,767,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,457,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $173.94 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.43.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

