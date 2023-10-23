Hosking Partners LLP Grows Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.33 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

