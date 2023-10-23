Hosking Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ingevity by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ingevity by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 547.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $40.57 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

