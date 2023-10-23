Hosking Partners LLP Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,110 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 206.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after buying an additional 27,136,506 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,549,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 204,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 150,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $3,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company.

RLX opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 2.57%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

