Hosking Partners LLP Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

