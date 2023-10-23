Hosking Partners LLP Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 0.1 %

CNC stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.