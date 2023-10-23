Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 419 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 56.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.61.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $429.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

