Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 563,129 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,129 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.55% of Montauk Renewables worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNTK. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -0.22. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Profile

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.