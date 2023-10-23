Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 867 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 767.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $89.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

