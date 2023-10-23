Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stake in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,560 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 2.29% of Lesaka Technologies worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

LSAK opened at $4.47 on Monday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $133.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.