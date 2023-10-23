Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after buying an additional 275,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,109.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 246,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

NYSE:SMG opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.64%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

