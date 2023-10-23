Hosking Partners LLP Sells 12,382 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $200.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

