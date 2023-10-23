Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,400 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $203,389.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,341,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,534,131.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $203,389.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,341,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,534,131.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,427 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $112,519.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,348.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,758 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

