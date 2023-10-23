Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,370 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of UBER opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

