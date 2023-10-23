Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,089 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RWO stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

