Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 360,000 Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Gritstone bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GRTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $2.02 on Monday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 1,117.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

