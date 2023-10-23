Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $310,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $853.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $429.17 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $854.98 and its 200 day moving average is $802.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

